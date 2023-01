videoDetails

74th Republic Day: First Parade on Kartavya Path

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

This time, the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, has come as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. , On the occasion of Basant Panchami and Republic Day, PM Modi appeared in a different style. Prime Minister's turban i.e. Safa remains a topic of discussion every time.