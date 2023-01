videoDetails

74th Republic Day: Watch the Demonstration of women empowerment through Panchatatva

| Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

74th Republic Day is being celebrated across the country. In this report, Watch how women empowerment is being demonstrated through the five elements on the path of duty. Watch the presentation of Vande Bhatram on the theme of women power. About 479 artists are involved in this performance.