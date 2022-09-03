A big blow to JDU in Manipur, BJP played the trick; 5 MLAs join BJP

After the break of the alliance with the BJP in Bihar, the discussion of Nitish Kumar withdrawing support to the 5 MLA government of Janata Dal United was in full swing in Manipur too. But instead of withdrawing support from BJP, 5 out of 6 JDU MLAs left the party and joined BJP.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

After the break of the alliance with the BJP in Bihar, the discussion of Nitish Kumar withdrawing support to the 5 MLA government of Janata Dal United was in full swing in Manipur too. But instead of withdrawing support from BJP, 5 out of 6 JDU MLAs left the party and joined BJP.