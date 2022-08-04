A big controversy has arisen over director Santosh Upadhyay's film 'Masoom Sawaal'

A big controversy has arisen over director Santosh Upadhyay's film 'Masoom Sawaal'. In the poster of the film, a picture of Lord Krishna is shown on the sanitary pad. In the midst of this controversy over the poster, director Santosh Upadhyay has clarified.

Aug 04, 2022

