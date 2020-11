A grand Deepotsav will be organized in Ayodhya, 5 lakh 51 thousand diyas will be lit on Ram Ki Paidi

Deepawali 2020, the first to be recited after the Bhoomi Pujan of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, the city of Lord Rama, will be more illuminating this time. This time in Ayodhya, the fourth festival will be more grand in the period of infection of corona virus.