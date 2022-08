A man allegedly killed his one and a half year old son

A man allegedly killed his one and a half year old son in Haryana's Faridabad after he disturbed his sleep. Police have registered a case of murder against the accused and have started investigation against him.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 01:32 PM IST

