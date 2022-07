A mob torched vehicles in Tamil Nadu's Kallakuruchi area

A mob torched vehicles in Tamil Nadu's Kallakuruchi area. People were outraged by the suicide of a girl from the area. After this people burnt many school buses.

| Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

A mob torched vehicles in Tamil Nadu's Kallakuruchi area. People were outraged by the suicide of a girl from the area. After this people burnt many school buses.