Maharashtra Election 2024 Update: Election Dictionary of Maharashtra!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 06:22 PM IST

Maharashtra Election 2024 Update: Today is the last day of campaigning in the election battle of Maharashtra. Voting is to be held on 23 November. But before that, entries from Batenge To Katenge to Vote Jihad, 15 Minutes, Fatwa, Babar Ki Aulad, Aurangzeb, Poisonous Snake have already been made.