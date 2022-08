A portion of a flyover leading to the highway has collapsed due to landslide in Himachal Pradesh

A portion of a flyover leading to the highway has collapsed due to landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. Two vehicles came under the grip of this accident and fell down from the highway.

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

A portion of a flyover leading to the highway has collapsed due to landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. Two vehicles came under the grip of this accident and fell down from the highway.