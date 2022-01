A special talk with the singer Kanhaiya Mittal of 'Jo Ram Ko Laye Hai Hum Unko Laayenge'

There is an assembly election in Uttar Pradesh and there is a lot of hustle and bustle going on, but in the meantime a song that is heard in every street, every rally, every rally of Uttar Pradesh is 'Jo Ram ko layen Hain Hum Unko Laayenge'. Kanhaiya Mittal has spoken to Zee News, who has sung this song. Watch full news.