Aaditya Thackeray removed ministerial details from his profile

Amidst the political crisis in Maharashtra, big news is coming out. State minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has changed his bio on Twitter. He has removed the details of the ministeriality from the profile.

| Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 01:51 PM IST

Amidst the political crisis in Maharashtra, big news is coming out. State minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has changed his bio on Twitter. He has removed the details of the ministeriality from the profile.