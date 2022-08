AAP government in nexus with liquor mafia

It is reported from the sources that the Aam Aadmi Party is not able to contact with many MLAs. Aam Aadmi Party alleges that BJP is trying to topple the government in Delhi. BJP alleges that AAP has nexus with liquor mafia.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 02:28 PM IST

It is reported from the sources that the Aam Aadmi Party is not able to contact with many MLAs. Aam Aadmi Party alleges that BJP is trying to topple the government in Delhi. BJP alleges that AAP has nexus with liquor mafia.