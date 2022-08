AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj's abusive speech after he was bewildered by the questions

During the Zee News debate, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj spoke abusively. On which Union Minister Anurag Thakur also raised the question by holding a press conference.

| Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 06:43 PM IST

