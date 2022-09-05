NewsVideos

AAP vs BJP in liquor scam case

A tussle is going on between AAP and BJP over the liquor policy of the Delhi government. Today BJP released a video of a sting operation on the allegation of liquor scam in Delhi and alleged that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia took commission of crores of rupees in the name of excise policy. Now the question arises that who is lying and who is honest in this liquor scam case.

|Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 09:02 PM IST
A tussle is going on between AAP and BJP over the liquor policy of the Delhi government. Today BJP released a video of a sting operation on the allegation of liquor scam in Delhi and alleged that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia took commission of crores of rupees in the name of excise policy. Now the question arises that who is lying and who is honest in this liquor scam case.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: 'Anti India' game exposed in disguise of cricket?
0:1H25
Taal Thok Ke: 'Anti India' game exposed in disguise of cricket?
Watch: Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde’s boat entry at Don’t Worry Darling's premiere
Watch: Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde’s boat entry at Don’t Worry Darling's premiere
Shoaib Akhtar says this Indian cricketer is the most courageous player he has ever seen
Shoaib Akhtar says this Indian cricketer is the most courageous player he has ever seen
Shoaib Akhtar and Mohd. Kaif predict about the best performer of the match
Shoaib Akhtar and Mohd. Kaif predict about the best performer of the match
Know about the life of new PM of UK, Liz Truss
Know about the life of new PM of UK, Liz Truss

Trending Videos

0:1H25
Taal Thok Ke: 'Anti India' game exposed in disguise of cricket?
Watch: Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde’s boat entry at Don’t Worry Darling's premiere
Shoaib Akhtar says this Indian cricketer is the most courageous player he has ever seen
Shoaib Akhtar and Mohd. Kaif predict about the best performer of the match
Know about the life of new PM of UK, Liz Truss
bjp sting,bjp attacks on aap liquor case,delhi liquor scam,Delhi liquor policy,Delhi Liquor Policy Scam,AAP vs BJP,liquor policy delhi,delhi excise policy scam,delhi liquor policy news,delhi govt on liquor policy,Delhi Excise Policy case,bjp on liquor scam,Liquor policy,liquor policy scam,BJP vs AAP,delhi new liquor policy,kejriwal liquor policy,delhi liquor policy 2022,liquor scam aap,Liquor scam,excise policy liquor,liquor scam updates,