AAP vs BJP in liquor scam case

A tussle is going on between AAP and BJP over the liquor policy of the Delhi government. Today BJP released a video of a sting operation on the allegation of liquor scam in Delhi and alleged that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia took commission of crores of rupees in the name of excise policy. Now the question arises that who is lying and who is honest in this liquor scam case.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 09:02 PM IST

