Abhishek Kapoor on Vaani Kapoor playing a trans woman in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

In a candid conversation with DNA, director Abhishek Kapoor, whose film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor hit theatres on December 10, spoke at length about the movie's interesting plot, how he managed to get the leading lady to play the role of a trans woman onscreen and also reflected on Ayushmann being trolled for his 'gender fluid' photo. Listen in.