Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: 'Even terrorism is a Vote Bank for Congress,' says PM Modi

| Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 08:04 PM IST

Attacking the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that 'Even terrorism is a Vote Bank for Congress'. Targeting the Congress on the issue of terrorism, the PM said that the ideology of the Congress on terror is still the same and the Congressmen started crying over the Batla encounter.