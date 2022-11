Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Owaisi greeted with Modi-Modi slogans during election rally in Surat

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 08:56 PM IST

Asaduddin Owaisi suffered a major setback in Surat, Gujarat. Owaisi did an election rally for AIMIM candidate in Surat. As soon as Owaisi stepped on the stage, slogans of Modi-Modi were raised. After that Muslim youths of Surat raised slogans of Owaisi go back.