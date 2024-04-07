Advertisement
'Liquor scam is actually done by BJP...' says Sanjay Singh on Zee News

|Updated: Apr 07, 2024, 07:12 AM IST
Sanjay Singh Exclusive Interview: Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has got bail. Sanjay Singh was lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail in the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam case. At the same time, after leaving the jail, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh says that in the Delhi liquor scam, false cases were made by preparing false witnesses. He said this in an exclusive interview given to Zee News. See what Sanjay Singh said?

