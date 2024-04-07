Advertisement
Are children at risk of heart attack from health drinks?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 07, 2024, 12:44 AM IST
DNA: Excessive consumption of soda based soft drinks can cause heart attack. Can be dangerous for children's health. Excessive use of soda can make them diabetic and high blood pressure as well as heart patients. This fact has been revealed in recent research.

