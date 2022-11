Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Which party has stronghold in Dwarka assembly

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 08:58 PM IST

Before the voting of Gujarat elections, political parties have started wooing the public. For the first time, the BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years, is facing a challenge not only from the Congress but also from the Aam Aadmi Party in its stronghold. To know what are the issues in Dwarka assembly this time, watch Zee News Exclusive's report.