According to a tweet, Captain Amarinder Singh to attend Navjot Singh Sidhu's coronation

Ahead of the coronation of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Sidhu as Punjab Congress President, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu will meet for tea on Friday in their first attempt at peace. The tea party will be organized at Punjab Bhawan, after which all party leaders and MLAs will leave for the office.