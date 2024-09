videoDetails

History sheeter Sharukh arrested in Kanpur Train Derailment Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

Kanpur Kalindi Express Derailment: A major arrest has been made in the case of derailment of Kalindi Express in Kanpur. History sheeter Sharukh has been arrested by the police. The history-sheeter had gone some distance away from where the incident took place. 6 suspects were released after interrogation but the main suspect has been caught.