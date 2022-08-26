NewsVideos

Accused confessed mixing drugs in Sonali Phogat’s drink - Police

Amidst the ongoing suspense over the cause of Sonali Phogat's death, a CCTV footage and a new video are adding a new angle to the whole matter and it is of drugs. Sonali Phogat's post-mortem report did not reveal the matter of heart attack, after which the police has started investigating the whole case from the angle of murder.

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 08:47 PM IST
