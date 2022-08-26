Accused confessed mixing drugs in Sonali Phogat’s drink - Police
Amidst the ongoing suspense over the cause of Sonali Phogat's death, a CCTV footage and a new video are adding a new angle to the whole matter and it is of drugs. Sonali Phogat's post-mortem report did not reveal the matter of heart attack, after which the police has started investigating the whole case from the angle of murder.
Amidst the ongoing suspense over the cause of Sonali Phogat's death, a CCTV footage and a new video are adding a new angle to the whole matter and it is of drugs. Sonali Phogat's post-mortem report did not reveal the matter of heart attack, after which the police has started investigating the whole case from the angle of murder.