videoDetails

Acid thrown on a schoolgirl in Dwarka Mod, the morale of miscreants in Delhi

| Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 06:22 PM IST

The spirits of criminals are high in the capital Delhi. Bike riding miscreants have thrown acid on a schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka Mod area. The Lieutenant Governor has sought a report on the entire matter from the Delhi Police Commissioner.