videoDetails

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attacks PM Modi-Mamata Banerjee in defense of Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is constantly seen getting embroiled in controversies due to his statements. Meanwhile, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary has surrounded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and TMC leader Mamta Banerjee while defending Rahul. Adhir Ranjan said, 'Modi and Mamta are conspiring together. They are troubling Rahul.