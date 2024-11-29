Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: SC Halts Any Action On Sambhal Mosque Survey, Politics Erupts

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2024, 07:38 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The Supreme Court has put a stay on the survey report of the mosque in Sambhal. Now the petitioners have been asked to go to the High Court for any kind of hearing or order. And along with this, the lower court has been banned from hearing this case. When the matter was settled in Sambhal, permission was granted for survey of Ajmer Dargah. A claim is being made for a Shiva temple at the Dargah. Now the opposition is accusing of conspiracy on these issues. While blaming the administration for the violence that took place in Sambhal during the survey.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK