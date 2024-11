videoDetails

Interview: What Maruti Suzuki's Partho Banerjee And Sandeep Raina Say About New Dzire - Watch Here

Bhavya Singh | Updated: Nov 29, 2024, 05:10 PM IST

Watch the interview with Partho Banerjee and Sandeep Raina from Maruti Suzuki as they share insights about the new Dzire and its features. They discuss the car's design, performance, and advanced technology. Find out how the new Dzire stands out in the competitive compact sedan segment. Get an exclusive look at the innovations that make this model a popular choice among customers.