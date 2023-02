videoDetails

Aero India 2023: Watch Visuals of Make In India's Pride Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand'

| Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

Airshow has been organized in Bengaluru today. In Aero India Show, the world is watching the display of Indian Air Force's power. In this report, Watch how India's pride light combat helicopter is flying in the sky. PM Modi is also present in this program. Watch visuals.