Afghanistan Crisis: Chaos at Kabul airport airport

The Taliban have occupied Afghanistan, due to which the situation in Afghanistan is continuously deteriorating. The Taliban have captured 25 of the 34 provincial capitals, including cities such as Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad. President Ashraf Ghani has also left the country. The government has asked Air India to keep the aircraft ready. Amidst the Taliban's occupation of Afghanistan, thousands of people are being seen at Kabul Airport.