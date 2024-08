videoDetails

Politics sparks over Farooq Abdullah's controversial comment

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 01:12 PM IST

Farooq Abdullah on Indian Army News: Pakistan is stabbing India in the back in Jammu and Kashmir. Our soldiers are giving martyrdom for the country while fighting the terrorists. But our own people are hurting us more than Pakistan. Senior National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has given such a controversial statement regarding the army that anyone will bow their heads in shame