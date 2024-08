videoDetails

Huge Devastation witnessed in Himachal Pradesh amid Heavy Rain

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 01:12 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Landslide 2024 Update: There is huge devastation due to floods and rains in Himachal. Due to heavy monsoon rains, many states of the country are facing the brunt of the weather. The situation seems to be worst in Himachal. There have been many landslides and at some places roads have started sinking. See pictures.