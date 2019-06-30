After 4-Month Break, PM Modi Back With First Mann Ki Baat of 2nd Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return with his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' from June 30. On February 24, days before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, he had suspended his monthly broadcast for March and April. Confident of his return, Modi had said he will be back with the programme on the last Sunday of May. "30th June, Sunday at 11:00 AM... We will meet once again, thanks to the radio, share joy, positivity and celebrate the collective strength of 130 crore Indians. I am sure you have lots to say for #MannKiBaat. Share it on the NaMo App Open Forum," PM Modi tweeted.