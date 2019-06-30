close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

After 4-Month Break, PM Modi Back With First Mann Ki Baat of 2nd Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return with his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' from June 30. On February 24, days before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, he had suspended his monthly broadcast for March and April. Confident of his return, Modi had said he will be back with the programme on the last Sunday of May. "30th June, Sunday at 11:00 AM... We will meet once again, thanks to the radio, share joy, positivity and celebrate the collective strength of 130 crore Indians. I am sure you have lots to say for #MannKiBaat. Share it on the NaMo App Open Forum," PM Modi tweeted.

Jun 30, 2019, 08:08 AM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

First batch of Amarnath pilgrims leave for yatra from Jammu