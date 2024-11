videoDetails

Know the mystery behind MP's Kaal Bhairav Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 06, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

Machhaliya village, situated 60 kilometers away from the district headquarters in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, is known as Bareng village in the entire area. There is an ancient temple of Kaal Bhairav ​​in this village. But the question is why is everyone colorless in Kaleshwar Bhairav's village?