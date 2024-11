videoDetails

Akbaruddin Owaisi attacks CM Yogi over Batenge to Katenge Statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 06, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Akbaruddin, brother of AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, has made a big attack on CM Yogi's statement of 'Katenge-Batenge'. Akbaruddin has said, 'I am the enemy of CM Yogi and PM Modi'.