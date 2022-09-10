NewsVideos

After Dumka in Jharkhand, trying to burn alive by sprinkling petrol in Garhwa

After Dumka district of Jharkhand, an attempt has been made to burn a youth alive by spraying petrol in Garhwa district by another community. Although the young man's life has been saved in this accident, but he is badly burnt. The youth has been referred to Garhwa Sadar Hospital.

|Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 01:03 PM IST
