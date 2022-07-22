After the victory of Draupadi Murmu, the whole country is celebrating

Draupadi Murmu has got a big victory in the presidential election. After the victory of Draupadi Murmu, the whole country is celebrating. Everyone is congratulating Murmu. PM Modi tweeted and wrote- Murmu a new ray for the poor. At the same time, Amit Shah wrote – This is a proud moment for the country.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

Draupadi Murmu has got a big victory in the presidential election. After the victory of Draupadi Murmu, the whole country is celebrating. Everyone is congratulating Murmu. PM Modi tweeted and wrote- Murmu a new ray for the poor. At the same time, Amit Shah wrote – This is a proud moment for the country.