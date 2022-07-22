NewsVideos

After the victory of Draupadi Murmu, the whole country is celebrating

Draupadi Murmu has got a big victory in the presidential election. After the victory of Draupadi Murmu, the whole country is celebrating. Everyone is congratulating Murmu. PM Modi tweeted and wrote- Murmu a new ray for the poor. At the same time, Amit Shah wrote – This is a proud moment for the country.

|Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 12:28 PM IST
Draupadi Murmu has got a big victory in the presidential election. After the victory of Draupadi Murmu, the whole country is celebrating. Everyone is congratulating Murmu. PM Modi tweeted and wrote- Murmu a new ray for the poor. At the same time, Amit Shah wrote – This is a proud moment for the country.

All Videos

IPL franchise owners bought all the six franchises in the South African T20 league Zee English News
IPL franchise owners bought all the six franchises in the South African T20 league Zee English News
Superfast 11: Big blow to Delhi government from LG
7:55
Superfast 11: Big blow to Delhi government from LG
Jairam Ramesh targets PM Modi
1:18
Jairam Ramesh targets PM Modi
PM Modi's appeal on 'Har Ghar Tiranga'
1:28
PM Modi's appeal on 'Har Ghar Tiranga'
Delhi-excise policy to be probed by CBI
4:32
Delhi-excise policy to be probed by CBI

Trending Videos

IPL franchise owners bought all the six franchises in the South African T20 league Zee English News
7:55
Superfast 11: Big blow to Delhi government from LG
1:18
Jairam Ramesh targets PM Modi
1:28
PM Modi's appeal on 'Har Ghar Tiranga'
4:32
Delhi-excise policy to be probed by CBI
Draupadi Murmu,Droupadi Murmu,draupadi murmu president of india,Draupadi Murmu President,president draupadi murmu,draupadi murmu news,Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha,draupadi murmu latest news,draupadi murmu village,draupadi murmu new president,draupadi murmu and yashwant sinha,draupadi murmu wins president election,draupadi murmu today,droupadi murmu vs yashwant sinha,draupadi murmu wins election,president of india draupadi murmu,