Agenda India ka: Bengal Recruitment Scam--Arpita Mukherjee's crocodile tears during medical test?

Former Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, who is being investigated in the education recruitment scam, is saying that he is innocent, a conspiracy is going on against him. At the same time, his former colleague Arpita Mukherjee is saying that she has no information about the cash recovered from her apartments. At the moment, Arpita is completely broken. Today when she was taken to the hospital for medical, she became unconscious and when she came in her senses, she started crying.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

