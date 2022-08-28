Agenda India Ka: 'Green Belt' to be built at the site of Twin Towers!

Supertech Twin Towers have been demolished. Both the buildings of corruption were demolished in just 9 seconds. As soon as the blast started in the tower, a cloud of dust started rising. The surrounding buildings appeared to be covered in dust.

