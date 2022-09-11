Agenda India Ka : Is there a conspiracy to beat the innocent on suspicion of child-lifter?

An unintentional fear disturbed the law and order of four states. The rumor of child theft is spreading like fire from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar. The incidents of mob lynching are increasing after the fake videos being put on social media.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 09:52 PM IST

An unintentional fear disturbed the law and order of four states. The rumor of child theft is spreading like fire from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar. The incidents of mob lynching are increasing after the fake videos being put on social media.