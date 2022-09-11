NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka : Is there a conspiracy to beat the innocent on suspicion of child-lifter?

An unintentional fear disturbed the law and order of four states. The rumor of child theft is spreading like fire from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar. The incidents of mob lynching are increasing after the fake videos being put on social media.

|Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 09:52 PM IST
An unintentional fear disturbed the law and order of four states. The rumor of child theft is spreading like fire from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar. The incidents of mob lynching are increasing after the fake videos being put on social media.

All Videos

Deshhit : Why External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in discussion in Pakistan?
49:1
Deshhit : Why External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in discussion in Pakistan?
Ahead of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan final, Diving into Asia Cup’s finals history
Ahead of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan final, Diving into Asia Cup’s finals history
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan: Who has the upper hand in the final of the Asia Cup?
17:11
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan: Who has the upper hand in the final of the Asia Cup?
Breaking News : Fire from hair dryer instead of air!
1:19
Breaking News : Fire from hair dryer instead of air!
Breaking News : After heavy devastation due to rain, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami did an aerial survey of the area
0:37
Breaking News : After heavy devastation due to rain, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami did an aerial survey of the area

Trending Videos

49:1
Deshhit : Why External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in discussion in Pakistan?
Ahead of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan final, Diving into Asia Cup’s finals history
17:11
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan: Who has the upper hand in the final of the Asia Cup?
1:19
Breaking News : Fire from hair dryer instead of air!
0:37
Breaking News : After heavy devastation due to rain, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami did an aerial survey of the area
UP news,Rumors of Child Theft,child theft,child theft rumour,rumors of child-lifter all over up,beaten for child theft,child theft in india,child theft rumors,child theft case,child theft rumours,child kidnapping rumors,rumour of child theft case,bihar youth beaten for child theft,gangs of chield thief,chield thief rumor in up,children theft rumors,youth beaten up for child theft in vaishali,rumour child theft,child thift in up,child theif rumor,