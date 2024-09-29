Advertisement
Nepal Flood takes life of 112

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 09:32 AM IST
The situation has gone out of control due to floods and rains in Nepal. A landslide has occurred near Pashipati Nath temple. So the roads there are filled with water up to several feet.

