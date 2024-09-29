हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
GO
Latest
Assembly Election
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobiles
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Newsletter
Fables of Facades
contact us
privacy policy
complaint
legal disclaimer
investor info
Advertise With Us
careers
Latest
Assembly Election
India
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Latest
Assembly Election
India
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Advertisement
X
trendingVideos
english
2799978
https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/nepal-flood-takes-life-of-112-2799978.html
News
Videos
videoDetails
Nepal Flood takes life of 112
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Sep 29, 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Follow Us
The situation has gone out of control due to floods and rains in Nepal. A landslide has occurred near Pashipati Nath temple. So the roads there are filled with water up to several feet.
All Videos
07:53
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Bhavna Sharma
04:22
DNA: NRC in Jharkhand after Assam?
04:46
DNA: Mega Bulldozer Drive in Somnath
04:55
DNA: Pakistan's big confession on PoK!
03:26
DNA: CM Yogi Adityanath's Fiery Speech
Trending Videos
7:53
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Bhavna Sharma
4:22
DNA: NRC in Jharkhand after Assam?
4:46
DNA: Mega Bulldozer Drive in Somnath
4:55
DNA: Pakistan's big confession on PoK!
3:26
DNA: CM Yogi Adityanath's Fiery Speech
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Subscribe Now
Thank you
×
Cookies Settings
Reject
Accept Cookies