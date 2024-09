videoDetails

Politics sparks over Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah's death

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

After the death of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah in the Israeli attack in Lebanon, reactions are coming from Beirut to India. Nasrallah was killed in an IDF airstrike. Nasrallah had been declared a terrorist by many countries. But the question is, why was any political party in our country shocked when a terrorist was killed?