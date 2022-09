Agenda India Ka: Tharoor vs Who in Congress President battle?

| Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 10:16 PM IST

Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot reached Delhi from Jaipur on Tuesday, but the reason for his arrival has not been disclosed yet. Earlier, Pilot refuted media reports, saying that he told the party high command that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should not continue in the post if he decides to contest the party's presidential election.