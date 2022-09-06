NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: Tractor becomes life saver amid Bengaluru floods

Rain in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru has broken the record of 32 years. Many areas of the city were submerged and people were forced to remain inside their homes. In this difficult period, tractor has become a life saver for many as they are able to travel from one place to another with its help.

|Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 10:14 PM IST
Rain in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru has broken the record of 32 years. Many areas of the city were submerged and people were forced to remain inside their homes. In this difficult period, tractor has become a life saver for many as they are able to travel from one place to another with its help.

All Videos

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 06, 2022
5:51
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 06, 2022
Why is it important for India to win against Sri Lanka?
17:21
Why is it important for India to win against Sri Lanka?
Woman pays no heed to child moaning in pain due to dog bite
3:19
Woman pays no heed to child moaning in pain due to dog bite
School teacher rescues children after Sichuan Earthquake
2:40
School teacher rescues children after Sichuan Earthquake
TTK: Survey of Madrasas right, method wrong?
1H4:18
TTK: Survey of Madrasas right, method wrong?

Trending Videos

5:51
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 06, 2022
17:21
Why is it important for India to win against Sri Lanka?
3:19
Woman pays no heed to child moaning in pain due to dog bite
2:40
School teacher rescues children after Sichuan Earthquake
1H4:18
TTK: Survey of Madrasas right, method wrong?
Agenda India Ka,Bengaluru rains,Bengaluru,Bengaluru floods,heavy rain in bengaluru,Bengaluru rain,bengaluru rain news,heavy rains in bengaluru,Bangalore,rains in bengaluru,bengaluru flood,bangalore flood today,bengaluru latest news,Bengaluru rainfall,flood bengaluru,bangalore flood 2022,bangalore flood news,flood in bengaluru,bangalore flood news today,heavy rains lash bengaluru,rain in bengaluru,rains lash bengaluru,bangalore heavy rain news,