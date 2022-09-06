Agenda India Ka: Tractor becomes life saver amid Bengaluru floods

Rain in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru has broken the record of 32 years. Many areas of the city were submerged and people were forced to remain inside their homes. In this difficult period, tractor has become a life saver for many as they are able to travel from one place to another with its help.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 10:14 PM IST

Rain in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru has broken the record of 32 years. Many areas of the city were submerged and people were forced to remain inside their homes. In this difficult period, tractor has become a life saver for many as they are able to travel from one place to another with its help.