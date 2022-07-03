Agenda India Ka : Umesh Kolhe murdered because of 'hatred'?

One after the other revelations are happening in the Amravati massacre case. It has been revealed that the accused Dr Yusuf was a friend of Umesh. Yusuf was involved in the same WhatsApp group in which Umesh Kolhe had purportedly posted in support of Nupur Sharma.

Jul 03, 2022

