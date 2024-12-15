videoDetails

Fadnavis cabinet expansion today, oath ceremony at Nagpur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 15, 2024, 09:44 AM IST

Big news from Maharashtra government. Cabinet expansion will happen today. 30 to 32 ministers can take oath. Swearing-in ceremony will be held in Nagpur. Swearing-in ceremony at 4 pm. Nagpur... that power center which the ruling party and the opposition have always seen and mentioned in different ways... Now Fadnavis' cabinet expansion is also going to happen in Nagpur today... politics has started regarding this... 15 December... at exactly 12 o'clock, many MLAs of BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP will take oath as ministers...