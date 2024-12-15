Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2831860https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/fadnavis-cabinet-expansion-today-oath-ceremony-at-nagpur-2831860.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Fadnavis cabinet expansion today, oath ceremony at Nagpur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 15, 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Big news from Maharashtra government. Cabinet expansion will happen today. 30 to 32 ministers can take oath. Swearing-in ceremony will be held in Nagpur. Swearing-in ceremony at 4 pm. Nagpur... that power center which the ruling party and the opposition have always seen and mentioned in different ways... Now Fadnavis' cabinet expansion is also going to happen in Nagpur today... politics has started regarding this... 15 December... at exactly 12 o'clock, many MLAs of BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP will take oath as ministers...

All Videos

Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
Play Icon07:24
Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
Deshhit: Sambhal administration reopens old temple closed
Play Icon44:51
Deshhit: Sambhal administration reopens old temple closed
Parliament Winter Session 2024: Watch PM Modi Full Lok Sabha Speech
Play Icon1H48:34
Parliament Winter Session 2024: Watch PM Modi Full Lok Sabha Speech
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Sambhal Temple After Broken Lock
Play Icon42:20
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Sambhal Temple After Broken Lock
Farmers To Resume 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March
Play Icon01:48
Farmers To Resume 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March

Trending Videos

Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
play icon7:24
Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
Deshhit: Sambhal administration reopens old temple closed
play icon44:51
Deshhit: Sambhal administration reopens old temple closed
Parliament Winter Session 2024: Watch PM Modi Full Lok Sabha Speech
play icon1H48:34
Parliament Winter Session 2024: Watch PM Modi Full Lok Sabha Speech
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Sambhal Temple After Broken Lock
play icon42:20
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Sambhal Temple After Broken Lock
Farmers To Resume 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March
play icon1:48
Farmers To Resume 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March
NEWS ON ONE CLICK