Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Swearing-in ceremony in Nagpur today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 15, 2024, 02:54 PM IST

The first cabinet expansion of the Fadnavis government of Maharashtra is going to happen today... The Governor will administer the oath of ministership to the MLAs at 4 pm today in the Raj Bhavan of Nagpur... Those who will become ministers have started receiving calls... According to sources, from the BJP side... Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Girish Mahajan, Chandrakant Patil, Jai Kumar Rawal, Pankaja Munde, Pankaj Bhoyar, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Shivendra Raje Bhosale, Meghna Bordikar, Nitesh Rane will become ministers... Whereas from the Shiv Sena side... Sanjay Sirsat, Uday Samant, Shambhuraje Desai, Gulabrao Patil, Bharat Gogawale, Sanjay Rathod, Ashish Jaiswal, Pratap Sarnaik, Yogesh Kadam. Prakash Abitkar's becoming a minister is considered certain... From Ajit Pawar's NCP, Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare, Narhari Jhirwal, Babasaheb Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Datta Bharne, Anil Patil can be made ministers...