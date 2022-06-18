Agenda India Ka : Who is targeting the rail?

The ruckus over the Agnipath scheme has not stopped yet. A bandh was called by the opposition against this scheme in Bihar today. During this there has been arson and stone pelting by the protesters. Today Bihar Police has arrested 140 miscreants. 620 miscreants have been arrested in 3 days.

| Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 09:50 PM IST

