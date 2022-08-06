Agenda India Ka : Why did TMC MPs distance themselves from voting?
NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has won the Vice Presidential election. He defeated the opposition candidate Margaret Alva by a huge margin. Jagdeep Dhankhar got 528 votes out of 725, while Margaret Alva got only 182 votes. 34 TMC MPs distanced themselves from voting.
