Agenda India Ka : Why did TMC MPs distance themselves from voting?

NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has won the Vice Presidential election. He defeated the opposition candidate Margaret Alva by a huge margin. Jagdeep Dhankhar got 528 votes out of 725, while Margaret Alva got only 182 votes. 34 TMC MPs distanced themselves from voting.

|Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 09:19 PM IST
NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has won the Vice Presidential election. He defeated the opposition candidate Margaret Alva by a huge margin. Jagdeep Dhankhar got 528 votes out of 725, while Margaret Alva got only 182 votes. 34 TMC MPs distanced themselves from voting.

