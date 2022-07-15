NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: Woman throws away compensation of Rs 2 lakh

Woman got angry with Siddaramaiah in Karnataka and threw away the 2 lakh rupees received in compensation. There is a demand of the people of the area that they do not want compensation, but they want the law and order to be kept tight.

|Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 10:32 PM IST
Woman got angry with Siddaramaiah in Karnataka and threw away the 2 lakh rupees received in compensation. There is a demand of the people of the area that they do not want compensation, but they want the law and order to be kept tight.

All Videos

Sabeer Bhatia to Vikram Bhatt, a look at Sushmita Sen’s past relationships | Zee English News
Sabeer Bhatia to Vikram Bhatt, a look at Sushmita Sen’s past relationships | Zee English News
Maharashtra Rains: Amid heavy downpour, people continue to go for fishing
Maharashtra Rains: Amid heavy downpour, people continue to go for fishing
Sri Lanka Crisis: Protestors dance to celebrate Rajapaksa's exit
Sri Lanka Crisis: Protestors dance to celebrate Rajapaksa's exit
Time Machine: Emergency changed the climax of Sholay!
16:8
Time Machine: Emergency changed the climax of Sholay!
Breaking News: Gauhar Chishti will reveal secrets
5:19
Breaking News: Gauhar Chishti will reveal secrets

Trending Videos

Sabeer Bhatia to Vikram Bhatt, a look at Sushmita Sen’s past relationships | Zee English News
Maharashtra Rains: Amid heavy downpour, people continue to go for fishing
Sri Lanka Crisis: Protestors dance to celebrate Rajapaksa's exit
16:8
Time Machine: Emergency changed the climax of Sholay!
5:19
Breaking News: Gauhar Chishti will reveal secrets
Kerur violence,kerur violence news,bagalkot violence,Karnataka violence,violence (tv genre),kerur violence:,kerur town violence,kerur,kerur friday violence,karnataka kerur violence,kerur violence latest news,communal violence,karnataka violence news,violence,kerur news,Hubli violence,community violence,kerur city,kerur bund,violence in bagalkot,kerur clash,violence against girls,Violence against women,women threw cash,Siddaramaiah,Breaking News,