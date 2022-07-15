Agenda India Ka: Woman throws away compensation of Rs 2 lakh

Woman got angry with Siddaramaiah in Karnataka and threw away the 2 lakh rupees received in compensation. There is a demand of the people of the area that they do not want compensation, but they want the law and order to be kept tight.

Jul 15, 2022

