Agenda India Ka: Woman throws away compensation of Rs 2 lakh
Woman got angry with Siddaramaiah in Karnataka and threw away the 2 lakh rupees received in compensation. There is a demand of the people of the area that they do not want compensation, but they want the law and order to be kept tight.
