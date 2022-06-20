Agnipath Protest Update: Coaching Center's conspiracy to incite violence
There are continuous protests over the Agnipath scheme. Along with this, the Congress is protesting against this plan by conducting satyagraha at Jantar Mantar against ED's questioning of Rahul. At the same time, the conspiracy of the coaching center has been exposed to incite violence.
There are continuous protests over the Agnipath scheme. Along with this, the Congress is protesting against this plan by conducting satyagraha at Jantar Mantar against ED's questioning of Rahul. At the same time, the conspiracy of the coaching center has been exposed to incite violence.