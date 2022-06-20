NewsVideos

Agnipath Protest Update: Coaching Center's conspiracy to incite violence

There are continuous protests over the Agnipath scheme. Along with this, the Congress is protesting against this plan by conducting satyagraha at Jantar Mantar against ED's questioning of Rahul. At the same time, the conspiracy of the coaching center has been exposed to incite violence.

|Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 02:52 PM IST
There are continuous protests over the Agnipath scheme. Along with this, the Congress is protesting against this plan by conducting satyagraha at Jantar Mantar against ED's questioning of Rahul. At the same time, the conspiracy of the coaching center has been exposed to incite violence.

All Videos

Agnipath Protest Superfast: Security beefed up at Delhi station
6:49
Agnipath Protest Superfast: Security beefed up at Delhi station
75 sea beaches to be cleaned up across India for 75 days. How does it work?
75 sea beaches to be cleaned up across India for 75 days. How does it work?
Agnipath Protest Update: Youth Congress took to the streets to protest against Agnipath scheme
5:41
Agnipath Protest Update: Youth Congress took to the streets to protest against Agnipath scheme
Congress ruckus in Delhi, workers fiercely created ruckus
3:59
Congress ruckus in Delhi, workers fiercely created ruckus
Agnipath Protest Update: Security tightened at railway stations in view of Agnipath protest
7:0
Agnipath Protest Update: Security tightened at railway stations in view of Agnipath protest

Trending Videos

6:49
Agnipath Protest Superfast: Security beefed up at Delhi station
75 sea beaches to be cleaned up across India for 75 days. How does it work?
5:41
Agnipath Protest Update: Youth Congress took to the streets to protest against Agnipath scheme
3:59
Congress ruckus in Delhi, workers fiercely created ruckus
7:0
Agnipath Protest Update: Security tightened at railway stations in view of Agnipath protest
agneepath protest,agneepath scheme protest,agneepath yojana,agnipath scheme protest,protest against agneepath scheme,agneepath scheme,protest against agneepath,agneepath protest reason,agneepath protest in up,agnipath scheme protest in bihar,protest against agnipath scheme,agneepath scheme protest news live,agneepath protest live,agneepath protest in bihar,protest against agnipath,agnipath protest,agneepath scheme protests,Congress,bihar coaching center,ED,